Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair
DateAugust 21, 2020
VenueFair Park
Event Starts9:00AM
On SaleOn Sale Now
August 21 | Friday at 9:00AM
Event Details
The walk-up event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 pm. The drive-through event is scheduled from 9 am - 2 pm on Aug. 21 at Fair Park.
Families must pre-register online by Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, to receive school supplies. After pre-registering, families will receive an assigned time slot to visit the fair as well as a confirmation code to display to volunteers at the event to receive school supplies. Parents who are not able to attend can give their confirmation code to another individual to pick up the school supplies for their kids.
More information is available online at www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.
Additional Ticket Information
