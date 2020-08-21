Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

August 21, 2020
Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair
Register Here
  • Date
    August 21, 2020
  • Venue
    Fair Park
  • Event Starts
    9:00AM
  • On Sale
    On Sale Now

Event Details

Additional Ticket Information

August 20 - Walk Up Only

Walk-ups Only: August 20 - 5pm to 7 pm

August 21 - Drive-Thru Only

Drive-thru Only: August 21 - 9 am - 2 pm 

facebook

Follow

Calendar

Aug 2020

twitter

Follow

instagram

Follow
JUST ANNOUNCED! We'll be showing the sci-fi, cult classic, The Fifth Element at the @capricorndrivein Spatially Distant Summer Series on Saturday! Head over to our Facebook for a chance to win 1 of 5 passes to the concert + movie. Link in bio. Good luck!
‼️ EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ @capricorndrivein will bring the Spatially Distant Summer Series to Fair Park on Friday and Saturday evenings from August 14 until September 5. Each weekend will feature Texas-based artists/bands and a different media experience. The first weekend is on sale now! August 14 - Skin & Bones Drum Cult August 15 - Chilldren of Indigo 🎟️ Link in Bio More performers will be announced soon! @chilldrenofindigo
🎶..and Bingo was his 'game-o'🎶 The next time you come out to Fair Park, screenshot this post and play Fair Park Bingo! Share your results by tagging @fairparktx. ----- We're open daily from 6a until 10p. Please enter through Gate 5. #myFairPark
💆‍♀️💆‍♂️Enjoy a stress-free Saturday morning at Leonhardt Lagoon as @classical101.1wrr serenades you with the classics. We'll see you between 9:30a until 11a tomorrow. #myFairPark 📽️ by @classical101.1wrr
Learn to build model rockets and planes with the Mobile Learning Lab and Project Still I Rise at Fair Park today and Friday from 11a-1p! Spots are still available. Contact [email protected] to register. #MyFairPark #FairParkSummer
Thanks to @dallashistory for this week’s #FunFactFriday. ---- This remarkable mural with “Old Man Texas” in the middle is over the north room doors in the Hall of State and was executed by Dallas’s own Arthur Starr Neidndorff when the Hall of State opened in 1936. ---- Old Man Texas, a cartoon character originated by John Knott around the turn of the 19th century, dominates the center of the mural. After one hundred years of progress, Old Man Texas finds himself surrounded by Texas’s agriculture and climate, along with the wonders of a modern age, symbolically interpreted by the artist to represent the enterprising lifestyle of North Texas. ---- After many years of the North Texas room being closed to the public, when renovations are complete, the room will once again be available to view!! 🙌 ---- Check the link in our bio to find out more about this mural and more! #myfairpark
😍😍 Bring your dog out tomorrow and enjoy the classics with @classical101.1wrr from 9:30a-11a. Follow @canhazcorgi’s lead and make sure your dog is on a leash. 🦮 📸 by @canhazcorgi
The @JurassicQuest Drive-Thru Experience at Fair Park ends this week! A limited amount of tickets are still available. Grab yours before they go extinct! Link in bio.
Happy 4th of July weekend! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 While Fair Park 4th is canceled, we will be open on July 4 from 7a until 9p. Please enter through Gate 5. Now for this week’s #FunFactFriday, we present Federal Hall (built-in 1936). Here are some fun facts about this room: 🔴⚪️🔵 Federal Hall served as a formal reception room during the Texas Centennial, entertaining celebrities and distinguished guests, who almost certainly included President and Mrs. Roosevelt. 🔴⚪️🔵 Notice something different about the flag? Since the room was constructed in 1936, the flag only has 48 stars (Alaska and Hawaii were not states yet). 🔴⚪️🔵 This room was restored in 1970 to look like it did in 1936, including the proper colors, fabrics, and surfaces. 🔴⚪️🔵 Most of the offices constructed around Federal Hall are connected so that members of the cabinet would be able to move around the building without interacting with the general public at the Centennial. These offices now serve as the admin offices for Fair Park First and Spectra at #myFairPark. 📸 by Carol Highsmith
#Repost @cottonbowlstadium: Six months ago today, we hosted the #WinterClassic! 🏒 🙌 We miss you and can't wait to see you all pack the house again when it's safe. Until then 👉 😷 #CB90
@lasalmasrotas + #myFairPark = 😍. Grab you some food from our neighbor and make a picnic of it at Fair Park. #Repost ・・・ Remember, @fairparktx is open to the public and has lots of beautiful wide open spaces so you can picnic in peace with your family! We’re right across the street and have everything you need! Order online via the link in our bio or call 972-685-5666 for drive thru service! #lasalmasrotas #lasalmostrotas #comidatogo #fairpark #dallas
The Dallas Innovation Alliance has converted this bus into a Mobile Learning Lab! Free Outdoor Wifi ✔️ Summer Programming ✔️ Remote classwork support ✔️ Fair Park Fun ✔️ Make your summer a Fair Park summer, and stop by! Check the link in our bio for times/days. #myFairPark
New Dates added for Jurassic Quest! #Repost from @jurassicquest ・・・ NEW DATES ADDED AT DALLAS FAIR PARK! Due to popular demand, we are extending our stay in Dallas until July 12! Limited Tickets NOW Available - Buy now before they go extinct! July 8 - 12, 9AM to 8PM
🦖 JURASSIC QUEST GIVEAWAY! 🦖 - We’re giving away two vehicle passes to the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience that is coming to Fair Park from June 26-July 5. Click the link in our bio to register to win The two winners will be notified via email on Friday, June 26. GOOD LUCK 🤞