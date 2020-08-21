Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair

The walk-up event is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5-7 pm. The drive-through event is scheduled from 9 am - 2 pm on Aug. 21 at Fair Park.

Families must pre-register online by Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, to receive school supplies. After pre-registering, families will receive an assigned time slot to visit the fair as well as a confirmation code to display to volunteers at the event to receive school supplies. Parents who are not able to attend can give their confirmation code to another individual to pick up the school supplies for their kids.

More information is available online at www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com.

